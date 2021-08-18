Special Weather Statement issued for Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia. Target Area: Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Surry, east central Wilkes and western Yadkin Counties through 1215 AM EDT At 1148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Buck Shoals, or 8 miles south of Jonesville, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elkin Fairview Jonesville Boonville Mountain Park Buck Shoals and Crutchfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH