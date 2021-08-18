Cancel
Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 15:26:00 Expires: 2021-08-18 20:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Guam * Until 545 PM ChST. * At 148 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain which will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen since midnight. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will make minor flooding.

