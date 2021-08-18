Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 20:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 809 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Navajo Reservation. The area 5 to 12 miles southwest of Gray Mountain is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Lava Wash, Cedar Wash, Needmore Wash and Campbell Francis Wash. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.