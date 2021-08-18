Kiwi Jitters after RBNZ Stands Pat, Euro Weakening
Commodity currencies recover mildly in Asian session but remain the worst performing ones for the week. Markets seemed to have priced in RBNZ standing pat well already. New Zealand Dollar recovered very quickly after initial spike following the announcement. On the other hand, Swiss Franc, Yen and to a lesser extent are still the strongest ones, digesting this week's gains. Focus will now turn to inflation data from UK and Canada, and then FOMC minutes.
