Kiwi Jitters after RBNZ Stands Pat, Euro Weakening

The euro is drifting on Tuesday, after posting gains in the Monday session. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1742, up 0.03% on the day. Germany released second-quarter GDP on Tuesday, and the 1.6% gain (QoQ) surpassed the consensus of 1.5%. This was a strong rebound from GDP in Q1, which came in at -2.0%. This decline was a direct result of a resurgence of Covid, which caused a substantial decline in economic activity. The Q2 release is good news for the eurozone, as Germany is a bellwether for the bloc. Still, there is plenty of room for improvement, as German GDP is 3.3% lower than pre-Covid levels (Q4 2019).