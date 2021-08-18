Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kiwi Jitters after RBNZ Stands Pat, Euro Weakening

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommodity currencies recover mildly in Asian session but remain the worst performing ones for the week. Markets seemed to have priced in RBNZ standing pat well already. New Zealand Dollar recovered very quickly after initial spike following the announcement. On the other hand, Swiss Franc, Yen and to a lesser extent are still the strongest ones, digesting this week’s gains. Focus will now turn to inflation data from UK and Canada, and then FOMC minutes.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Price Index#Inflation#Asian#Rbnz#New Zealand Dollar#Swiss Franc#Eur Chf#Eur Jpy#Eur Usd#China Shanghai Sse#Singapore Strait Times#Jgb#Dow#Committee#Lsap#Nzd Usd#Westpac Mi#Rba#Jpy 7356b
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Related
Jackson, WYPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slides 1% on dollar strength, Fed verdict in focus

* Powell will speak on Friday at Jackson Hole symposium. * Dollar off one-week lows (Adds comments, updates prices) Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold retreated over 1% on Wednesday, sliding further below the $1,800 level as the dollar ticked higher and investors hoped for a timeline for the tapering of economic support from the U.S. Federal Reserve at this week’s Jackson Hole symposium.
Businessactionforex.com

Dollar Continues to Recover after Durable Goods Orders, Markets Mixed

Dollar continues to pare back some of this week’s losses in early US session, after slightly better than expected durable goods orders. But strength of recovery is so far relatively weak. Markets are also generally in mixed mode. Euro has litter reaction to worst than expected Germany business climate data, too. Overall, traders are turning cautious, awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s inspiration from his Jackson Hole speech.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Euro pauses after strong start to week

The euro is drifting on Tuesday, after posting gains in the Monday session. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1742, up 0.03% on the day. Germany released second-quarter GDP on Tuesday, and the 1.6% gain (QoQ) surpassed the consensus of 1.5%. This was a strong rebound from GDP in Q1, which came in at -2.0%. This decline was a direct result of a resurgence of Covid, which caused a substantial decline in economic activity. The Q2 release is good news for the eurozone, as Germany is a bellwether for the bloc. Still, there is plenty of room for improvement, as German GDP is 3.3% lower than pre-Covid levels (Q4 2019).
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD fails again to break 1.3750 and retreats

Cable flat for the day remains sideways, limited by 1.3750. US dollar still weak across the board on risk appetite, DXY slides 0.10%. Market participants ignored US data, focus remains on Fed Chair Powell’s speech. The GBP/USD gained momentum during the American session and rose to test daily highs slightly...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Dollar Recovers Mildly as Selling Slows, Traders Turning Cautious

Dollar recovers mildly in Asian session today as selling lost some momentum. On the other hand commodity currencies are turning softer. Australian Dollar continues to be weighed down by surging coronavirus cases, as the State Premier also warned of “lots of pressures” on hospitals. But overall, traders are starting to turn cautious ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium and month end.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD, EMFX Rebound, USD Retreats Ahead of Jackson Hole

Stocks, Oil, Metals Gain, Risk Climbs as Delta Fears Ebb. Summary: The Australian Dollar rebounded 1.26% against the Greenback, to 0.7212 (0.7111) as shorts were squeezed heading into this week’s Jackson Hole Symposium. News that China reported no new local Covid-19 cases since July lifted risk appetite, boosting commodities and related currencies.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY retakes 110.00 mark and beyond ahead of US PMIs

A combination of factors undermined the JPY and assisted USD/JPY to gain traction on Monday. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing USD retracement slide from multi-month tops. Investors eye US PMIs for some impetus, though the focus remains on Jackson Hole Symposium. The USD/JPY pair continued gaining traction through...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,800 as early taper worries ease

* SPDR Gold ETF holdings fall to their lowest since April 2020. * U.S. business activity growth slowed in August-IHS Markit survey (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the looming threat from the Delta coronavirus variant fanned expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay dialling back its pandemic-era stimulus.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index loses momentum and drops to 2-day lows near 93.30

DXY recedes to the 93.30 region at the beginning of the week. US 10-year yields remain side-lined below the 1.30% level. The Chicago Fed Index, Flash PMIs, Existing Home Sales next in the docket. The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), adds to Friday’s losses and re-visits...
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone bond yields dip after "mixed bag" of Fed minutes

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped across the board on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that the conditions necessary to order a slow down of its asset purchases had yet to be met. But minutes from the...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar stands tall before Fed minutes; kiwi volatile

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The dollar held at a nine-month high versus the euro on Wednesday as major currencies marked time before the release of the Fed’s July minutes, with the kiwi the big mover overnight after its central bank kept interest rates unexpectedly on hold. The Kiwi was...
Theater & Danceactionforex.com

Kiwi Leads Traders On A Delta Dance

New Zealand is grabbing the headlines in Asia today, but for all the wrong reasons. It reported its first community case in Auckland yesterday that has risen to seven and counting this morning. The government placed the entire country in lockdown overnight, sending the New Zealand dollar tumbling by over 1.0%.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Dollar stands tall as COVID stalks kiwi

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a nine-month high against the euro and held broad gains elsewhere on Wednesday as investors have cut exposure to riskier currencies, mostly on virus concerns, while the kiwi was sent on a loop when central bank held fire on rate hikes. The...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Kiwi Tumbles as RBNZ Stands Pat; Dollar Flat as Fed Mulls Taper

Delta, Geopolitical Fears Hit Risk FX, Stocks, VIX Index Soars. Summary: Risk appetite took another knock after the release of the minutes of the FOMC’s July 27-28 meeting. US policymakers signalled that they would reduce emergency purchases of Treasury bonds before the end of this year. The Fed also acknowledged that the rising spread of Covid-19 Delta variant cases could dampen the economic recovery. Geopolitical fears remained high following the Afghan government’s collapse. The CBOE VIX Fear Index soared 10.5% to 21.57, a one-month high.
Chinakitco.com

Kiwi dollar holds near three-week low ahead of RBNZ meeting; U.S. dollar up

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar tumbled to its lowest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday after the country identified its first COVID-19 case since February, prompting the government to announce new short-term lockdown measures. The currency fell sharply in early Asian trading hours, extending losses around...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand dollar up slightly, recovers losses made after RBNZ

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar recouped early losses made after the central bank delayed raising interest rates as the country entered a snap COVID-19 lockdown, while the Australian dollar also edged higher. The Kiwi traded up 0.17% at $0.6935 by 0459 GMT, having fallen about 1%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy