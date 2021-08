United States troops shot and killed two armed men at Kabul airport Monday after they fired on US forces, according to a Pentagon official.The worsening security situation led to the Pentagon sending another battalion of 7,000 troops in to try to maintain order at the airport.That would double the number of US forces who have been ordered to return to Afghanistan after the Taliban overran Afghan Government forces in days.Seven people are confirmed to have been killed amid chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport as US forces try to pull the remaining officials out of Afghanistan. A...