Muteking the Dancing Hero Anime's Trailer Reveals Theme Songs, October 2 Debut
Orange Range, Kalma perform "Labyrinth" opening, "Kibō no Uta" ending for classic anime reboot. The official website for Muteking the Dancing Hero, the reboot television anime series of Tatsunoko Production's Tondemo Senshi Muteking hero gag anime, began streaming a full trailer for the anime on Wednesday. The trailer reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Labyrinth" by Orange Range and ending theme song "Kibō no Uta" (Song of Hope) by Kalma. It also reveals the anime's October 2 premiere date.www.animenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0