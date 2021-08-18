Muteking the Dancing Hero Anime's Trailer Reveals Theme Songs, October 2 Debut

The third film of the Shonen franchise, My Hero Academia, sees the students of UA Academy teaming up with the professional heroes from around the world to battle against a cult known as Humarize that sees Quirks as a blight against mankind, with the new adventure also taking the opportunity to introduce a new character in Rody. While the new character might not be a powerhouse like Midoriya, Bakugo, or Shoto Todoroki, with his Quirk allowing him to communicate and control a small bird named Pino but still has a major role in this film that has yet to hit North American shores.