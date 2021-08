Government has no money of its own. It confiscates yours. It can’t operate without having its hands in your wallet. As we approach 30 trillion dollars of national debt (it’s an official number, unfunded mandates and promises to government retires could quadruple the figure) there are few choices for managing the crisis. We can inflate it away, which means any savings you’ve set aside could become worthless. We can also invent new taxes to feed the beast.