West Hartford, CT

West Hartford Pools Closing for the Season, but Pooches Get Last Swim

we-ha.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Hartford Dog Park Coalition will hold the annual Pooch Plunge on Monday, Aug. 30, the day after the last of West Hartford’s pools closes for the season. West Hartford’s tradition of winding down the dog days of summer with the annual Pooch Plunge will return this year, with resident dogs having the opportunity to show off their dog paddling at Beachland Park on Monday, Aug. 30, the day after that pool closes to the public.

