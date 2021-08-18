Cancel
Gettysburg, PA

Authors, Civil War buffs gathered during Gettysburg Meetup

 8 days ago

GETTYSBURG — Savas Beatie, the leading trade publisher of Civil War and other military history books sponsored its third Gettysburg Meetup Aug. 12-15. The event provided a chance for approximately 200 Civil War enthusiasts, many local but others from at least as far away as Las Vegas, to meet more than 20 Savas Beatie authors in informal settings, attend battlefield tours, hear author presentations and panel discussions and buy massive amounts of books. The event was headquartered at the Gettysburg Heritage Center.

