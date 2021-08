Sunday was check-out day at The White Lotus. And, as teased in the premiere of HBO’s six-episode dramedy, it was also expiration day for one of the show’s central characters. Before we dive into the recap, allow me to direct you to my post mortem with series creator Mike White. Read it now or after you’re finished with this recap. But definitely read it because there’s important stuff in there you need to know. Also, as a reminder, what you watched Sunday night was a season finale, not a series finale; the show was recently renewed for a second season at...