San Angelo, TX

A new San Angelo business highlights Asian culture

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO, Texas — A new business in downtown San Angelo is bringing more Asian culture to the area. One word Tran Quyen uses to describe his business WTX Boba Teahouse IS UNIQUE, but not only to the area but the product offered as well, offering different boba drinks and poke bowls. Highlighting Asian culture in West Texas is just one reason Tran Quyen opened shop and strengthening San Angelo’s downtown is another.

