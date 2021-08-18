Flash Flood Warning issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding will occur in the Five Points area extending downstream along Rocky Branch Creek. This includes Maxcy Gregg Park, areas of the USC campus along the creek, the intersection at Pickens and Blossom, the intersection at Whaley and Main and areas of the Olympia neighborhood along the creek. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in the warned area. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Lexington; Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Lexington County in central South Carolina Central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1145 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, St. Andrews, Pine Ridge, SC State Fair Grounds, West Columbia Riverwalk, Five Points, Riverbanks Zoo, SC State Farmer`s Market, Cayce Riverwalk, Olympia, Guignard Park, Rosewood, Dixiana and Silver Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 2 and 3. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 26 between mile markers 114 and 118. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED