Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Address Afghanistan and Haiti Crises: 'We Are Left Heartbroken'
In a lengthy joint statement which they post on their Archewell Foundation website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex admit to being left 'speechless' over the worldwide crises. AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have broken their silence on worldwide crises happening in Afghanistan and Haiti among others. In a lengthy joint statement which they posted on their Archewell Foundation website on Tuesday, August 17, the couple admitted to feeling "heartbroken" over the crises.www.aceshowbiz.com
