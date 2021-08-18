Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Address Afghanistan and Haiti Crises: 'We Are Left Heartbroken'

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...