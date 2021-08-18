Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Address Afghanistan and Haiti Crises: 'We Are Left Heartbroken'

By Dian Putri Pratama
AceShowbiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a lengthy joint statement which they post on their Archewell Foundation website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex admit to being left 'speechless' over the worldwide crises. AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have broken their silence on worldwide crises happening in Afghanistan and Haiti among others. In a lengthy joint statement which they posted on their Archewell Foundation website on Tuesday, August 17, the couple admitted to feeling "heartbroken" over the crises.

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Taliban#Archewell Foundation#World Central Kitchen#Invictus Games Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
Gossip Cop

Report: Queen Elizabeth Finally Meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Daughter

Has Lilibet Diana met her namesake? One report says Prince Harry introduced Queen Elizabeth to the baby during a reunion at Balmoral. Gossip Cop investigates what would be a huge story. ‘Queen Meets Lilibet!’. The cover of New Idea reads “family reunion at Balmoral.” The queen is settling into her...
U.K.viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
Gossip Cop

Queen Elizabeth Forbids Prince Harry And Meghan Markle From Having UK Christening?

Is Queen Elizabeth forbidding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from giving their daughter, Lilibet Diana, a royal christening? One tabloid insists the queen is “under pressure” to not allow her great-granddaughter to be christened at Windsor Castle. Gossip Cop investigates. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Headed For A Rude Awakening’?
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Sweet Photos Of Meghan Markle As A Mom

Actor, blogger, humanitarian, style icon, royal ― Meghan Markle has had many titles in her life. But perhaps her most relatable role has been that of mother. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019, and their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana on June 4, 2021. Over the past two years, the couple has made a small number of public appearances with Archie, which has led to many sweet “mom moments” featuring Markle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy