Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Teton County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 11:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Teton County through 1030 PM MDT At 945 PM MDT, emergency management reported a strong thunderstorm over Jackson with penny size hail, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Brief heavy rain and small hail will occur with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Moose around 955 PM MDT. Kelly around 1000 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Moran Junction and Buffalo Valley Ranch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
City
Moose, WY
County
Teton County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Emergency Management#11 22 00#Gros Ventre Mountains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy