Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 11:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Teton County through 1030 PM MDT At 945 PM MDT, emergency management reported a strong thunderstorm over Jackson with penny size hail, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Brief heavy rain and small hail will occur with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Moose around 955 PM MDT. Kelly around 1000 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Moran Junction and Buffalo Valley Ranch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0