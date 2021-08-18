Daniel Johnson launches decisive home run in 3-1 win over Twins

One of the highlights of a weird season of baseball in a weird year of 2020 was seeing Triston McKenzie finally make his major league debut on August 22nd, striking out 10 against the Tigers, with friend and rising prospect Nolan Jones peeking over a parking garage bridge to cheer him on. Now, almost a year later, McKenzie has, again, brought a welcome, positive distraction in the middle of dark times by throwing a perfect game through 7.2 innings and a shutout through 8, striking out 11, again against frequent Indians' punching-bag, the Detroit Tigers. This has been a difficult year professionally at times for Triston as he struggled with an abnormally high walk-rate and one start in particular that looked dangerously like he had some kind of mental block in trying to throw strikes. But, to his credit, he handled bouncing back down to Triple-A and then getting called up after Bieber and Civale went down with amazing poise. And, since the calendar hit July, he continues to give the team a chance to win every time he steps on the mound.