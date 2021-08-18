Fortnite leaks: Morty skin leaked in Fortnite

Circumstantial evidence has emerged that suggests Fortnite will get an open-world mode reminiscent of RPGs. In the wake of Epic Games and Apple's lawsuit, it was reported online in May this year that Fortnite might get an open-world mode. Since then, fans haven't seen any official information from the publisher. However, according to Hypex, a leaker who deals with reports on Fortnite, on August 10, users discovered a new image in the game files, named Saturn. It suggests the appearance of a gameplay mode strongly associated with the RPG genre. If the earlier reports about the open-world mode turn out to have something to do with the new picture, players will be given the opportunity to take part in something really interesting.