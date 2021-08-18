Cancel
Video Games

Fortnite leaks: Morty skin leaked in Fortnite

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After some delay, Morty finally found his way to the Fortnite Battle Royale Island. While the Rick skin asked players to grind a lot just to get him, the Morty skin might be easier to get. HYPEX leaks Morty skin in Fortnite. Right now, the Morty skin has not yet...

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

