Foreign Policy

Sen. Hagerty advocates for ‘coherent plan’ amid botched Afghanistan evacuation

By Fox News Staff
foxwilmington.com
 8 days ago

Among various uncertainties and failures in evacuating Americans from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., told “Your World” that step one should be a coherent plan. Hagerty: We should do what it takes to save and preserve American lives. What we should have is a coherent plan....

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

