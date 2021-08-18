FLX WEEKLY: Megan Marley & Trendy Confidence (podcast)
Mynderse Academy senior Megan Marley was the winner of the first prize award in the Finger Lakes Community College Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) Investor Panel competition earlier this year. Megan will be in-studio with Sydney Radka and Jim Sinicropi to talk about the competition and her new business, Trendy Confidence, a motivational clothing brand that sparks and inspires confidence. WATCH LIVE TODAY AT 11:00 AM!fingerlakes1.com
Comments / 0