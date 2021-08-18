Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

FLX WEEKLY: Megan Marley & Trendy Confidence (podcast)

FingerLakes1
 8 days ago

Mynderse Academy senior Megan Marley was the winner of the first prize award in the Finger Lakes Community College Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) Investor Panel competition earlier this year. Megan will be in-studio with Sydney Radka and Jim Sinicropi to talk about the competition and her new business, Trendy Confidence, a motivational clothing brand that sparks and inspires confidence. WATCH LIVE TODAY AT 11:00 AM!

fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Clothing#Flx Weekly#Mynderse Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
Place
Sydney
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy