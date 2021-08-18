Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Coronavirus: SC state universities will require masks in campus buildings

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBxxh_0bUoRUsJ00

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s state universities will require masks to be worn in campus buildings after a state Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday.

The ruling affects the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the University of South Carolina has the right to require all students to wear masks inside, The State of Columbia reported. In a six-page, unanimous decision, the court ruled that a state budget measure known as a proviso that passed in the General Assembly earlier this year “does not prohibit a universal mask mandate” at the public university, the newspaper reported.

The court did add that the university cannot single out unvaccinated students, meaning that all students must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, according to The State.

Both South Carolina and Clemson issued statements declaring the mandatory use of masks indoors.

“I will require the use of face coverings in our buildings, effective immediately, as an effective strategy in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” USC interim President Harris Pastides said in a news release. “Ultimately, it is the responsibility of all members of our Gamecock community to help protect ourselves and others by adopting sound public health practices as we continue our efforts to safeguard our campus against this still-evolving health concern.”

Clemson also issued a news release about the mask mandate, WYFF reported.

“Following the South Carolina Supreme Court decision announced earlier today which permits higher education institutions to require a universal mask mandate, Clemson will require masks in all of its statewide buildings including classrooms, instructional facilities, offices, labs, and residential and dining halls except while eating or in private spaces,” the university said in a statement.

The requirement at Clemson is effective immediately for three weeks, according to WYFF. Classes at South Carolina begin on Thursday, The State reported.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement that the proviso was “inartfully drafted” but he believed the Legislature’s intent was to deny public universities the authority to issue mask mandates.

“While we disagree with the Supreme Court’s ruling, we certainly understand its rationale and anticipated this was a reading the Court could give,” Wilson said.

South Carolina is the latest Republican-led state to establish mask mandates for its universities, The New York Times reported. Others include the University of Arkansas and all three Arizona state universities, according to the newspaper.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Health
Columbia, SC
Education
Columbia, SC
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Coronavirus
State
Arkansas State
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Public University#The General Assembly#The S C Supreme Court#The State Newspaper#Thestate#Usc#Gamecock#Wyff#The New York Times#State#Legislature#The Supreme Court#Republican#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
WDBO

The Latest: 36% of Tennessee's COVID-19 cases are children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee state health commissioner says children now account for more than a third of the state’s COVID-19 cases, a sharp rise from earlier as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread. Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said Wednesday that Tennessee had 14,000 pediatric cases in...
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Just over half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: New Zealand has biggest case day in over a year

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has reported 68 new community cases of the coronavirus, the largest daily increase since April of last year as an outbreak of the delta variant continues to grow. The government put the nation into a strict lockdown last week as it tries to stamp...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WDBO

Report: Most federal election security money remains unspent

Congress provided hundreds of millions of dollars to shore up the nation's election system against cyberattacks and other threats, but roughly two-thirds of the money remained unspent just weeks before last year's presidential election. A recently released federal report says the states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories had...
AdvocacyPosted by
WDBO

Asian, Black Americans more likely to give to racial justice

NEW YORK — (AP) — Donations to racial and social justice causes ticked up to 16% of American households in 2020, as donors raced to provide support to affected communities in a year marked by protests and increased attention on racism in America, according to a report released Wednesday. The...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Delivering another blow to what's left of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legacy, New York’s new governor acknowledged on her first day in office that the state has had nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than Cuomo told the public. “The public deserves a clear, honest...
ImmigrationPosted by
WDBO

More Virginia sites set to welcome Afghan immigrant influx

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam's administration received notification Wednesday that the Department of Defense had authorized the use of Marine Corps Base Quantico to house Afghan refugees, as well as a national guard installation in central Virginia. Fort Lee, an Army training site in Virginia, was already...

Comments / 0

Community Policy