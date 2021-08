LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local 7-year-old raised $700 with a lemonade stand. Now, she's donating that money to a good cause. Arianna used the money she raised to go on a shopping spree at Feeder's Supply on Tuesday. She went up and down the aisles picking out dog food, cat food, toys and treats — all for the animals at the Kentucky Humane Society.