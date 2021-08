Rescuers have recovered the body of missing hiker Tatum Morell. Tatum was discovered by climbers on Saturday, August 21 well below the Whitetail couloir. Two Bear Air and the Yellowstone County Sheriff helicopter worked together with Red Lodge Fire Rescue and the Carbon County Sheriff's office to recover her body from the rugged mountains. The recovery teams were met by her family and Red Lodge Fire Rescue personnel at the Red Lodge Airport.