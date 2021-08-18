Cancel
Nearly 2 million records from terrorist watchlist exposed online

By CyberSecDN
cybersecdn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe secret list was exposed online for three weeks, allowing anyone to access it without any kind of authentication. A terrorist watchlist containing almost 2 million records sat exposed and unsecured on the internet for a period of three weeks between July 19th and August 9th. The watchlist is said to come from the Terrorist Screening Center (TSC), a multi-agency center managed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

