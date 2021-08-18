Cancel
Hendricks wins MLB-leading 14th, Cubs snap 12-game skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
Chicago Cubs' Andrew Romine, back, is tagged out by Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) at second base during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Romine was caught stealing. The Cubs won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Hendricks (14-5) gave up three hits in six innings — the only big one a two-out homer by Nick Castellanos in the sixth — as Chicago won for the first time since Aug. 4 in Colorado. The Cubs are 3-15 since selling off their biggest stars at the trade deadline last month.

Frank Schwindel had a run-scoring double for the Cubs in the third. Happ homered to right field leading off the sixth, one of his three hits.

Codi Heuer retired Cincinnati in order in the eighth and ninth for his second major league save and first this season.

Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez (8-4) gave up nine hits while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 5, RED SOX 3, 1ST GAME

YANKEES 2, RED SOX 0, 2ND GAME

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Gil posted his third straight scoreless start to begin his career, Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton homered, and New York swept Boston in a doubleheader and moved percentage points ahead of the Red Sox for an AL wild-card spot.

In the opener, Jonathan Loaisiga stranded the bases loaded in Boston’s final at-bat for a gutsy two-inning save after New York capitalized on a wild outing by Red Sox relievers.

The Yankees have won five straight and 12 of 15 to narrowly overtake Boston for second in the AL East .

Gil allowed three hits and four walks and struck out four over 4 2/3 innings. He is the only major league pitcher since at least 1901 with no runs allowed and 15 or more strikeouts through his first three games, according to YES Network.

Chad Green closed out the ninth for his fifth save and second in two days.

Wandy Peralta (4-2) earned the win. Nathan Eovaldi (10-8) took the loss.

RAYS 10, ORIOLES 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice, three pitchers combined on a four-hitter, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay extended Baltimore’s losing streak to 13 games.

Cruz moved past Dave Kingman into 42nd place on the all-time home runs list with 443. His three-run shot off John Means during a five-run fifth inning made it 8-0, and he hit a two-run shot in the sixth against Tanner Scott.

Chad Ellis (1-0) got his first major league win with three-hit ball over the final four innings.

Mike Zunino homered in his fifth consecutive game for the Rays.

Means (5-5) gave up seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in four-plus innings.

BRAVES 2, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning, and Atlanta beat Miami.

Austin Riley hit his 26th homer, a solo blast off Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth. Freddie Freeman had two hits for the NL East-leading Braves, who won their fifth straight and 12th in 14 games. Atlanta also has won nine straight road games

Chris Martin (2-3) got the win by pitching a scoreless seventh. Will Smith got his 26th save with a perfect ninth.

Sandy Alcantara (7-11) allowed one run and five hits, with seven strike outs and one walk.

NATIONALS 12, BLUE JAYS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Riley Adams homered and drove in three in his first game against his former team, Erick Fedde won for the first time in more than two months and Washington snapped a season-high, seven-game losing streak.

Adams had three hits. Yadiel Hernandez went deep and drove in three for the Nationals, who had dropped 12 of their last 13.

Teoscar Hernández homered for the third consecutive game for Toronto, which has lost four of five since reaching a season-high 11 games over .500 on Wednesday.

Fedde (5-8) allowed three runs on five hits, while striking out four.

Toronto starter Alek Manoah (5-2) took the loss. He allowed seven runs in three innings.

ANGELS 8, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Jo Adell hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning for his first homer this season and Kurt Suzuki followed with a solo blast, lifting Los Angeles past Detroit.

Miguel Cabrera, one home run away from No. 500, was 0 for 2 with two walks.

Mike Mayers (3-4) struck out the side in the eighth inning on 10 pitches for the Angels and gave up only one hit in the ninth.

Gregory Soto (4-3) retired just two batters in the ninth when he gave up six runs, five earned, on four hits and two walks.

BREWERS 2, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as Milwaukee beat St. Louis.

Burnes (8-4) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings. He is 6-0 in his last 13 starts and has not lost since May 25, against San Diego. Josh Hader earned his 24th save in 25 chances.

Adam Wainwright (11-7) allowed just two runs in six innings despite surrendering nine hits and two walks.

Tommy Edman broke up Burnes’ no-hit bid with a single to left field in the sixth inning.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Anderson allowed one run on three hits in six innings for his first win with Seattle in a win over Texas.

Anderson (6-8) struck out four, walked none and retired his final 12 batters after giving up a third-inning home run to No. 9 batter Andy Ibanez.

Luis Torrens homered for an insurance run with two outs in the ninth.

Rookie Cal Raleigh scored Seattle’s first two runs, on sacrifice flies by Ty France in the third inning and Mitch Haniger in the fifth.

Paul Sewald picked up his fifth save in seven opportunities. Taylor Hearn (2-4) allowed two runs in five innings in the loss.

ROYALS 3, ASTROS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven innings, Hanser Alberto hit a two-run double in the sixth, and Kansas City beat Houston.

Jake Brentz earned his second career save.

Michael Taylor also drove in a run for the Royals, who topped the AL West leaders in two straight games.

Lynch (3-3) gave up a two-out RBI single to Carlos Correa in the third inning. He allowed four hits and three walks, while striking out five.

Framber Valdez (8-4) lasted 6 2/3 innings for Houston, permitting three runs on nine hits and a walk.

WHITE SOX 9, ATHLETICS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after he was struck on the side of his head by a line drive, casting a shadow over the Athletics’ loss to José Abreu and Chicago.

With two on and no outs in the second inning, Brian Goodwin drove a ball up the middle. Bassitt (12-4) went down on the mound after he was hit, holding his head. He was attended to on the field before being helped into a cart while holding a towel to his face.

The team said the 32-year-old Bassitt was “conscious and aware,” and was taken to a hospital.

Abreu and Jake Lamb each hit a three-run homer for the AL Central-leading White Sox. Andrew Vaughn had two hits and two RBIs.

Reynaldo López (2-0) pitched five innings of one-hit ball.

INDIANS 3, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Morgan threw six scoreless innings, Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer and Cleveland held on to beat Minnesota.

Morgan (2-5) allowed just three hits and struck out eight to win for the first time since June 28. Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save in 21 chances.

Bailey Ober (1-2) cruised through four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Ober gave up three runs — two earned — and five hits in six innings.

___

Comments / 0

