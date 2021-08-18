Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jones’ double-double helps Sun snap Lynx’s 8-game win streak

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBHsc_0bUoNZ9600
1 of 9

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Connecticut beat Minnesota 72-60 on Tuesday night to snap the Lynx’s eight-game winning streak.

Jones, who reached 2,000 career points, also had four assists and three steals. Thomas and Jones each made all five of their free-throw attempts to help Connecticut go 14 for 16.

DeWanna Bonner added 18 points and Briann January had 10 for Connecticut (16-6), which began a five-game homestand.

Kaila Charles beat the third-quarter buzzer with a runner in the lane to extend Connecticut’s lead to 62-46.

Sylvia Fowles scored 14 points and Kayla McBride added 12 for Minnesota (13-8). The Lynx turned it over 17 times and shot just seven free throws.

The teams play each other again on Thursday night.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

545K+
Followers
303K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaila Charles
Person
Kayla Mcbride
Person
Jonquel Jones
Person
Briann January
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Dewanna Bonner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncasville#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BasketballABC7 Chicago

The best player in WNBA history at every jersey number

The WNBA's key number this season is 25, as the league celebrates its silver anniversary season. The WNBA launched in June 1997 with eight teams, expanded to as many as 16 at one point, and currently has 12. As the league prepares to resume the 2021 season, first with the...
NBAswishappeal.com

Griner dunks in blowout Mercury win

Brittney Griner leaving the game late with an ankle injury, which the Mercury hope won’t be too serious, had a sobering effect on Phoenix’s 106-79 victory over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win, while Skylar Diggins-Smith (27 points, five assists) and Diana Taurasi (21 points, nine assists) were also phenomenal. Brianna Turner added 10 points, 15 boards and two blocks to the winning cause.
NBAourquadcities.com

Luka Garza’s double-double helps Pistons to Summer League win

Luka Garza found himself in the starting lineup for the Detroit Pistons Summer League team Friday night and had himself his best game in Summer League so far. The two-time national player of year finished with a 10 point and 12 rebound double-double in 25 minutes. He also added five blocks and three assists. His full offensive arsenal was on display as he hit a three and finished with five offensive rebounds.
BasketballMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lynx, on seven-game win streak, resume WNBA play Sunday against Liberty

Four Lynx players and coach Cheryl Reeve were in Tokyo for the Olympics. But that doesn't mean the rest of the team wasn't working. After a short break, the Lynx who stayed behind, under the tutelage of assistant coaches Katie Smith, Plenette Pierson and Rebekkah Brunson, spent their Olympic break working on individual skills, offensive execution and defensive schemes.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Mets snap five-game losing streak with extra-inning win over Giants

The Mets have desperately needed a spark. They finally found one. On a hazy Wednesday afternoon, when the typically blue San Francisco skies were a whitish-gray due to wildfires up north, Kevin Pillar blasted a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Mets to a 6-2 win over the Giants at Oracle Park. It was just one win, but given how the month has unfolded, it felt like so much more.
NBABirmingham Star

Lynx run winning streak to 8 by beating Liberty

Sylvia Fowles totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx executed down the stretch and extended their winning streak to eight games with an 88-78 victory over the visiting New York Liberty on Sunday night. Fowles, the WNBA's leader in field goal percentage, made 9-of-10 shots despite appearing...
MLBchatsports.com

Recap: Dodgers Hang On Against Mets To Extend Winning Streak To 8 Games

The Los Angeles Dodgers hung on against the New York Mets, 3-2, to extend their winning streak to eight games and improve to 12-1 in their last 13. They also received help from the Oakland Athletics and are just 1.5 games back of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West.
MLBallfans.co

Blue Jays hold Tigers scoreless in win, snapping 3-game losing streak

Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings, and Randal Grichuk smacked a two-run homer in the second inning to halt the Blue Jays three-game losing streak. The Blue Jays 3-0 win against the Detroit Tigers (59-66) on Saturday squared the three-game series at one victory apiece and improved Toronto’s record to 10-3 since its Rogers Centre return on July 30.
MLBlocalsyr.com

Syracuse Mets winning streak snapped

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – Behind ten strikeouts from its pitchers, the Buffalo Bisons ended the Syracuse Mets season-long seven-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Coming in, Bisons starter Zach Logue had given up eight runs in ten innings against the Mets. However, the left-hander was dominant tonight, pitching five and one-third innings, allowing just one run on three hits while walking two and striking out five. On the other side, Josh Walker turned in a solid outing for Syracuse. The 26-year-old southpaw delivered six innings, allowing three runs but just two earned runs on six hits, while walking two and striking out two batters.
Ogden, UTStandard-Examiner

Goldfarb's go-ahead double lifts Ogden Raptors to 8-6 win over Billings

For a team struggling to find consistency, giving up a 6-3 lead late might get the negative mental wheels turning. But Jakob Goldfarb was clutch again, hitting a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Ogden Raptors went on to beat the Billings Mustangs 8-6 on Thursday night at Lindquist Field.
BasketballBleacher Report

WNBA Power Rankings: Elena Delle Donne's Return, Ret-Hot Sun Rise

Editor's note: Welcome back to Bleacher Report's WNBA power rankings, where we will examine the standings and happenings on and off the court each week. After the first-ever Commissioner's Cup and 21 WNBA games later, who is looking best positioned for the playoff race ahead of the last month of the regular season?
NFLSports Illustrated

The WNBA’s Top Four Teams All Play Tonight—Against Each Other

The Yankees-Braves opener lived up to the hype Monday night. Trevor Lawrence? Not so much, as the rookie looked pedestrian while Jameis Winston balled out on the other side to close out the second week of the NFL preseason. Tonight’s action features the four best teams in the WNBA facing...
NBANBC Sports

NBA Draft analyst on trajectory of Wizards' Hachimura, Avdija

An Olympic men's basketball color commentator for NBC and a national college basketball analyst for ESPN, Fran Fraschilla has a unique perspective on international players who come through the NBA Draft. He was a big fan of both Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija when they were drafted by the Wizards in 2019 and 2020, respectively, and the internet has kept the receipts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy