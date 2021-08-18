Denis Villeneuve Is Optimistic That Dune: Part Two Will Happen

It's still very much up in the air whether or not Dune is going to find an audience, but Warner Bros. and Legendary are still making the push. However, that means that director Denis Villeneuve is starting to talk about the fact that this is only the movie's first half. Dune as a book is massive, and there really wasn't any way they were going to tell the whole story in one go. If we do get that second part, one of the things we can expect is a larger role for one of the supporting characters in Part One. Paul is very much the protagonist of the first movie, but the second would make Chani, played by Zendaya, more of a lead character, explained Villeneuve in an interview with Italian magazine Il Venerdì di Repubblica (via Collider). The translation initially seemed to say that Chani would be the protagonist of the second movie, but she is instead becoming more of a lead character than a supporting character in Part Two.