Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Denis Villeneuve Is Optimistic That Dune: Part Two Will Happen

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there is no guarantee that Denis Villeneuve’s Dune follow-up will happen, the director says he’s “very optimistic” about its chances. Villeneuve spoke with Total Film (per Games Radar) and confirmed that while the greenlight is not guaranteed for the second film, the studios are fully behind it and it would take a spectacular failing at the box office to not happen.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Charlotte Rampling
Person
Chang Chen
Person
Zendaya
Person
David Dastmalchian
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Oscar Isaac
Person
Stellan Skarsgård
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legendary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesGeekTyrant

DUNE Director Denis Villeneuve Supports Scarlett Johansson and Says That He'll Require His Films To Be Released in Theaters

In a recent interview with La Presse, Dune director Denis Villeneuve talks about what’s going on with Scarlett Johansson as she is in the process of suing Disney. Villeneuve says that he supports her in her efforts and also explains that he will require all of his films to be released in theaters first before they get kicked off onto a streaming service.
MoviesCollider

'Dune': Release Date, Cast, Sequel Details & Everything We Know About Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic So Far

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, adapted from Frank Herbert’s epic science fiction saga, is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. And for good reason. With an all-star cast of veterans and newcomers alike, a film score composed by none other than Hans Zimmer, and a riveting space-opera plot sure to create a whole new generation of die-hard fans, Dune is projected to be one of the year’s biggest blockbusters.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Chloé Zhao ‘Blown Away’ by Villeneuve’s ‘Dune,’ but ‘Terrified’ People Won’t See It in Theaters

Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated “Dune” adaptation is set to world premiere September 3 at the Venice Film Festival before its October release date, but the movie already has at least one high-profile fan in Chloé Zhao. During an interview for the September 2021 issue of Sight & Sound magazine, Zhao revealed she had just come from an early screening of Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic. The magazine asked the “Nomadland” Oscar winner her thoughts on the future of the cinematic medium, to which she referenced “Dune.” As reported by Sight & Sound: “Zhao seems well positioned to comment on where on earth — or...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Dune’: Chloe Zhao Says Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Is “So Incredible” But Is Terrified That Audiences Won’t See It On The Big Screen

Chloe Zhao is an Oscar-winning filmmaker. That automatically makes her a bit of an expert on the artistic merits of a film, right? So, seemingly fans should take her opinions on films with a bit more confidence, as Zhao has proven that she knows a thing or two about making solid feature films. All that to say if Chloe Zhao says “Dune” is “incredible,” people should listen.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Denis Villeneuve compares streaming Dune to driving 'speedboat in a bathtub'

'Dune' filmmaker Denis Villeneuve compares watching the upcoming sci-fi blockbuster on HBO Max to driving a "speedboat in your bathtub". Denis Villeneuve has compared watching 'Dune' on TV to driving a "speedboat in your bathtub". The movie's director - who has been critical of Warner Bros.' decision to drop its...
MoviesComicBook

Dune Director Optimistic There Will Be A Sequel, Under One Condition

We've known for some time that the upcoming Dune from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures would just be half of the story, with the studio recently confirming the full title is in fact Dune: Part One. Speaking in a new interview, director Denis Villeneuve has reiterated what we all expected, that Dune: Part Two isn't a guarantee, but luckily that's the bad news. The good news is that in the same interview Villeneuve confirmed that the confidence and love that studio has for the movie give it a huge threshold for the follow-up to become a reality and that it would have to be a major failure to not complete the story.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Sci-fi Films Favored By Denis Villeneuve

As a young filmmaker growing up in a multicultural French-speaking city like Quebec, Denis Villeneuve was quickly drawn into foreign cinema, exploring the likes of Truffaut, Godard, Resnair or Varda. Considering his early output as a director of his own, it’s easy to see how heavily inspired by the French New Wave he was, especially with the first few of his French-speaking artsy productions like August on Earth or Maelström.
Moviesimdb.com

Denis Villeneuve Teases A ‘Dune’ Trilogy & Potentially Adapting ‘Dune Messiah’

Other than film festival audiences, “Dune” won’t be seen by most audiences until October. Still, director Denis Villeneuve is already preparing fans for his plans to move forward with a franchise. He’s currently writing “Dune: Part Two” with screenwriter Jon Spaihts and recently stated he could “realistically” begin filming the sequel in the fall of 2022.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Zendaya will lead Dune sequel, says Denis Villeneuve

We’re not far off Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and the science fiction movie director has mentioned his plans for a sequel. If we get another Dune, the plan is for Zendaya to take the lead. This comes from an interview Villeneuve conducted with Italian entertainment magazine Il Venerdì di Repubblica. “I...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Dune: Zendaya Will Have Larger Role in Part Two Plus 14 New HQ Images

It's still very much up in the air whether or not Dune is going to find an audience, but Warner Bros. and Legendary are still making the push. However, that means that director Denis Villeneuve is starting to talk about the fact that this is only the movie's first half. Dune as a book is massive, and there really wasn't any way they were going to tell the whole story in one go. If we do get that second part, one of the things we can expect is a larger role for one of the supporting characters in Part One. Paul is very much the protagonist of the first movie, but the second would make Chani, played by Zendaya, more of a lead character, explained Villeneuve in an interview with Italian magazine Il Venerdì di Repubblica (via Collider). The translation initially seemed to say that Chani would be the protagonist of the second movie, but she is instead becoming more of a lead character than a supporting character in Part Two.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dune Director Denis Villenueve Reportedly Offered A DC Movie

It’s a fairly reductive comparison, but it also wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to call Denis Villenueve the thinking man’s Zack Snyder. Both filmmakers are known for their unique visual sensibilities, penchant for world-building, and ability to tell sprawling stories dealing with some of the biggest universal themes on an even bigger canvas—even if they’ve been accused of veering into self-indulgence more than once.

Comments / 0

Community Policy