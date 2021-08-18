Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Candlelight vigil held for man shot and killed by SCSO deputy

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asSCJ_0bUoLkyd00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday evening at the apartment complex where a Memphis man was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Antonio Jackson was killed in the Robin Hood Apartments in the Sherwood Forest area Monday.

SCSO said the deputy shot Jackson because he tried to run him over in a car.

For the first time, we’re hearing from his mother, Sheri Owens. She told FOX13 he was trying to turn his life around.

“He’s a good father,” she said. “He has two kids, one on the way. I haven’t even had time to tell my grandkids their father is gone.”

This is the second time this year the TBI has been called to investigate an officer or deputy-involved shooting in Shelby County and Memphis.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
57K+
Followers
61K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Society
Memphis, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Society
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robin Hood#Candlelight Vigil#Tbi#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Buford, GAPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure dies in fire; 4 children, babysitter survive

BUFORD, Ga. — A mother of four who was separated from her family while quarantining because of a possible exposure to COVID-19 died Wednesday in an early morning house fire, according to WSB-TV. Firefighters responded to a report of the blaze around 2:45 a.m. on the 100 block of Kennesaw Street NE, according to officials with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. A neighbor called 911 and reported that a woman was in the basement and they weren’t sure if she could get out.

Comments / 8

Community Policy