Candlelight vigil held for man shot and killed by SCSO deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday evening at the apartment complex where a Memphis man was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Antonio Jackson was killed in the Robin Hood Apartments in the Sherwood Forest area Monday.

SCSO said the deputy shot Jackson because he tried to run him over in a car.

For the first time, we’re hearing from his mother, Sheri Owens. She told FOX13 he was trying to turn his life around.

“He’s a good father,” she said. “He has two kids, one on the way. I haven’t even had time to tell my grandkids their father is gone.”

This is the second time this year the TBI has been called to investigate an officer or deputy-involved shooting in Shelby County and Memphis.

