Blinn College anticipates it will open the fall semester with a decrease of between 10 and 20 percent in students from last year. During the Blinn Board of Trustees’ meeting Tuesday, Chancellor Dr. Mary Hensley informed the board that fall enrollment as of Tuesday was down 11 percent from the exact day a year ago and down 21 percent from last year’s census date, the official date that colleges and universities submit their official enrollment figures to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The census date is typically the 12th day of the term of fall and spring semesters.