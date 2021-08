Clear the Shelters is ready to help thousands of pets find homes once again. The annual adoption campaign presented by NBCUniversal is back for its seventh consecutive year. For 2021, Clear the Shelters is partnering with more than 1,000 animal rescues to promote pet adoptions from Aug. 23 through Sept. 19 on NBC and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations. The campaign is also working with Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site to host a fundraiser for shelters nationwide.