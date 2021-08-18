Cancel
Fort Smith, AR

Here are 10 defensive backs to watch this season in Fort Smith area high school football

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multitude of seniors comprise this season's list of defensive backs to watch for this season in the Fort Smith area for high school football. Barlow wasn't a starter for the Pointers in their 2020 season opener but started the rest of the team's games at strong safety. He was able to make 77 tackles, including 10 for loss, along with four sacks, a forced fumble while recovering another.

