Hawai'i Island Food Bank to receive $5M for program that helps make local grown food affordable for residents
The Hawai'i Island food bank will receive $5 million in Nutrition Incentive Grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help its "DA BUX Double Up Food Bucks" program. The food program partners with 81 participating retailers across the state to help make local grown fruits and vegetables more affordable for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cardholders.www.kitv.com
