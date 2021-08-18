Aaron Nesmith on Celtics’ humbling loss in Summer League title game: ‘It’s motivation to get back to work’

Despite a dominant first two games, the Sixers were handed their first loss against a solid Boston Celtics summer roster. The team clearly did not look the same without Tyrese Maxey and the Celtics, now with a 4-0 record, also looked to be the best summer league team they have faced so far. Ultimatley the Sixers fell by a score of 100-80, with the Celtics controlling the game wire-to-wire.