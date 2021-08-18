Aaron Nesmith on Celtics’ humbling loss in Summer League title game: ‘It’s motivation to get back to work’
The Celtics beat their first four opponents in Las Vegas by an average of 21 points ahead of their Summer League championship matchup. Those dominant vibes faded quickly against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night at Thomas and Mack Center in the midst of a 100-67 blowout defeat in the title game. Sacramento’s suffocating defense forced Boston into 28 turnovers, making the Celtics look like an overmatched group against an athletic Kings squad that thrived on creating ball pressure and getting into passing lanes.www.masslive.com
