Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Law Enforcement Starting To Make Progress In Search For Sellers Of Fake Vaccination Cards

By Alice Gainer
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cy2LV_0bUoIHT300

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues in New York City must now check for proof of vaccination .

And with the rise of fake vaccination cards , there are some concerns about who is being let in, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Tuesday.

At Vanguard Wine Bar on the Upper West Side, everyone showed their proof of vaccine to get in.

“This is the first time I’ve actually had to use it,” one person said.

“I haven’t been going out too much, so, yeah, this is the first one,” another person said.

COVID VACCINE

At Emerald Inn, the kind of place where they know your name, “A lot of our customers are repeat business, so we kind of tend to trust them,” owner Charlie Campbell said.

Campbell added even if someone flashed a fake, “It’s little white card, so it’s kind of hard to tell what’s real and what’s not.”

Many bogus cards being sold look like the real deal, and some sell for as much as $1,500. Meanwhile, the vaccine is free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZB5m_0bUoIHT300

The card on the right is a fake. (Photo: CBS2)

On the encrypted app Telegram, there are currently 2,500 active sellers of fake cards around the world.

“Not only is the number of groups going up, but also the number of followers that are part of that group is also going up. And that’s where we see even a larger increase, almost 600%,” said Mark Ostrowski of Checkpoint Software.

But the FBI is cracking down. As many as 3,000 fakes from China were seized in Tennessee over the last several months.

“It’s about criminal activity that could possibly hurt someone else. You know, you didn’t get the shot. You shouldn’t be carrying around the card,” said FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson. “When you use a fake COVID card, you’re really putting yourself into areas where you should not be unmasked. People are assuming they’re safe, but they may not be.”

The unauthorized use of the seal of an official government agency, like the Centers for Disease Control, is a federal crime that could result in a possible fine and up to five years behind bars.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Andrew First of the Upper West Side said he hasn’t seen anyone scrutinize his proof too closely.

“They kind of just see that you have like a photo. They’re not really staring at it,” he said.

But he added he’s also not that concerned.

“In this area at least, most people are vaccinated,” First said.

At Ashford and Simpson’s Sugar Bar, manager Terrell Grisom said he hopes people do the right thing.

“How can you sit down and be comfortable if you feel like everybody around you is spreading COVID?” Grisom said.

Back in April, a bipartisan coalition of 47 state attorneys general, including New York AG Letitia James, sent a letter to CEOs of Twitter, Shopify and eBay to take down ads or links selling the phony cards.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Card#Vaccinations#Law Enforcement#Fbi#Campbell#Fbi#Covid Vaccine Faq Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York City Wants Kids 12+ To Be ‘Superheroes’ And Get Vaccinated

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new push to get New York Department of Education staff and students vaccinated as the Delta variant surges. Lighting up a Times Square billboard is a new Marvel comic, “Avengers: We Are Resilient,” which was unveiled Wednesday surrounded by superheroes, from Spider-Man to Captain America, who are actually real life heroes — our health care workers. “These doctors, nurses and personnel were right there, fighting this virus from the beginning,” said Dr. Ramon Tallaj, founder of SOMOS Community Care. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, this campaign with Marvel Entertainment and SOMOS Community Care targets teens 12 and...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Hundreds Protest COVID Vaccine Mandates Outside New York City Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1,000 people protested the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandates outside City Hall on Wednesday. The rally came just two days after the city announced a new rule requiring all school staff to be vaccinated with no option for testing. Now, the city’s largest police union is threatening to sue if the mandate expands to officers. With signs in hand, more than 1,000 people protested mandatory vaccinations outside City Hall Park on Wednesday. Among them were city employees, MTA train operators and parents. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Voices Support For School Mask Mandate, Calling It ‘An Important Step’; On Long Island, Some Parents Push Back

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says getting students back in classrooms is a top priority. She’s calling for a mask mandate for both public and private schools, and she wants teachers to face vaccine rules, as well. “We have to, first of all, have mandatory masks, which is something that is not universally popular, but I think it’s an important step toward getting safety in schools,” she told CBS This Morning. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book...
Albany, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Hochul Administration Acknowledges 12,000 More COVID Deaths In N.Y. Than Cuomo Admin Publicized

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – In just her second day on the job, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is acknowledging nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than had been previously reported. New York state is now saying 55,395 people have died of COVID-19. That is based on death certificate data submitted to the CDC. That is up from roughly 43,400 reported by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his last day in office. The new total comes after reports about the Cuomo administration’s use of a much stricter definition of COVID-19 deaths than other states. Watch Marcia Kramer’s report — As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Hochul...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Back-To-School Scramble Heats Up In NYC With Parents Waiting In Line For Hours To Buy Uniforms

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students are getting ready to go back to school, and parents are scrambling to buy uniforms after a year and a half of remote or blended learning. School uniform store Flynn O’Hara is just about the hottest spot in town these days. The line Tuesday wrapped down and around the block with up to a six-hour wait. “I’m hungry. I’m tired,” said Monica Perez, of the Bronx. “I just wish it could go faster,” one child said. On a 90-degree day, it was downright dangerous. “There’s someone who passed out on the line, too,” parent Diamond Jackson told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. The store...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Health Officials Hope FDA Approval Of Pfizer Vaccine Will Encourage More People To Get Shots

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting full approval for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, will more people feel comfortable getting the shot? CBS2’s John Dias spoke with New Yorkers in Washington Heights to find out. “We really don’t know what’s in it. They say one thing, and could be another,” mother Danessa Martinez told Dias. “The FDA approves a lot of chemicals that are not good for you. So I’m still hesitant.” In her zip code – 10033 — she is far from alone. “I don’t want to compromise my health,” another resident added. COVID cases are higher in the neighborhood...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Pandemic Causes Looming Crisis For Special Needs Residents Due To Shortage Of Direct Support Professionals

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There is a looming crisis in the care of New York’s special needs residents. Some say group homes and day habilitation programs are turning the vulnerable away because there aren’t enough workers. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, Rob Lembo calls Angel Miles his “loving caregiver” at Rise Life Services in Riverhead, where he lives. “I really enjoy being here with my friends. I like to draw. I like to do artwork,” Rob said. Rob and his resident friends are some of New York’s 1.5 million developmentally and intellectually disabled citizens who depend on direct support professionals – DSPs – like...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Good Samaritans Help Stop Random Assault In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Samaritans rushed to help after a man was attacked in Midtown on Wednesday. It happened on Seventh Avenue between 49th and 50th streets. A witness who eventually helped to break up the attack says an apparently homeless man was in a confrontation with two people. He says he saw the man then become violent, forcing the other man to defend himself. The suspect eventually punched the other man in the face. “I’ve seen this guy time and time again, but he’s never really been, like, violent,” East Meadow resident Mario Froehlich said. “I was like, I gotta intervene now. That was too far, way too far.” The accused attacker struggled with officers as they took him into custody. Sources tell CBS2 the victim is a tourist from Milwaukee and the attack was unprovoked. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Lakehurst, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Afghan Refugees Arrive At Joint Base McGuire In South Jersey

LAKEHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Twenty-five thousand Afghan refugees traveling to the United States are expected to be housed at four military bases across the country, including Joint Base McGuire-Dix in South Jersey. The first group of 1,300 refugees arrived Tuesday night at the base in Lakehurst. Troops are helping stock the base with supplies, and the federal government will connect the refugees with resettlement organizations. The base is prepared to house 9,500 refugees. One refugee resettlement organization, Interfaith Rise, helped an Afghan man whose seven-months-pregnant wife is now desperately trying to escape, spending 12 hours standing in line outside the airport in Kabul. “She was...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Hits The Ground Running, Outlines Priorities: Fighting COVID, Financial Relief, Ethics Reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — We witnessed history Tuesday with the swearing in of Gov. Kathy Hochul, the first woman to climb to the highest office of the state. She was sworn in publicly just after 10 a.m., becoming the 57th governor of the Empire State. Tuesday afternoon, she addressed New Yorkers for the first time as their leader. She announced her top priorities, including a mask mandate and COVID testing program for schools. She also hinted at new vaccine requirements coming soon, and promised to get more direct aid to New Yorkers struggling since the pandemic. FULL VIDEO: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Inaugural Address  Hochul also took...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Stray Bullet Shooting Outside Penn Station Raises Concerns About Safety As Commuters Return To Work

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released video of the man they say is responsible for a stray bullet shooting outside Penn Station. (credit: NYPD) The suspect is seen on video with a red backpack. The shooting happened Monday afternoon outside the entrance on 31st Street and 7th Avenue. Police say the suspect got into an argument over food with a man inside Penn Station and fired a shot at him once they got outside. He missed, however, hitting another man in the leg. A taxi dispatcher says he saw the victim fall to the ground. “So I went over and asked him ‘Are you alright...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD Searching For 2 Suspects In West Side Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for two suspects after a stabbing on the West Side. Police say a man was stabbed in the stomach around 8 p.m. Wednesday near 10th Avenue and West 56th Street. The victim is expected to survive. Police say the two male suspects then ran away. It’s unclear what led to the stabbing.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

CDC Investigating Series Of Salmonella Outbreaks Tied To Italian-Style Meats

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a series of salmonella outbreaks have been tied to Italian-style meats. Thirty-six illnesses have been reported in 17 states. One case was reported in New York. There have been no reports of illness in New Jersey or Connecticut. Officials are still trying to determine the source and brands affected. The CDC is recommending that people heat all Italian-style meats, like salami and prosciutto, before eating. For more information, click here.
TrafficPosted by
CBS New York

Disability Advocates Call On MTA To Suspend Shared Rides On Access-A-Ride

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disability advocates rallied Tuesday at MTA headquarters, calling for the suspension of shared rides on Access-A-Ride. Shared rides were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic, but earlier this summer, the MTA announced they would return on July 6. The agency said in part that shared rides help “fully meet trip demand for all customers at all times.” Opponents to the move say this puts disabled riders’ health at risk. “Many of us are immunocompromised, and we’re at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and the Delta variant, assuming we’re able to be vaccinated in the first place,” said Jessica de la Rosa, with the Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled. In a statement Tuesday, the MTA’s chief accessibility officer says measures are being taken to keep customers safe when using Access-A-Ride. They include cleaning, monitoring for cases and requiring masks when riding.
Rockland County, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Rockland County Officials Slam Gov. Cuomo For Granting Clemency To David Gilbert, Man Convicted In Deadly 1981 Bank Heist

NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One of former governor Andrew Cuomo‘s final acts is raising the ire of many in Rockland County. He made a domestic terrorist, 76-year-old David Gilbert, eligible for parole. “David Gilbert does not deserve to walk our streets,” said Tom Walsh, the Democratic Rockland County District Attorney. Cuomo granted last-minute clemency to Gilbert, making him eligible for parole 40 years after he participated with the Weather Underground and Black Liberation Army in the 1981 Brinks robbery that resulted in the murder of two cops and a Brinks guard. Gilbert helped plan the crime and served as an unarmed getaway driver. READ MORE:...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

De Blasio: New York City Teachers, Staff Need To Be Vaccinated For School Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a major announcement Monday, just three weeks before the first day of school in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated vaccinations for all school teachers and staff. CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke with parents about the decision. Just about everyone Perez spoke to – moms, dads, kids, grandparents – all agree that this measure is a step in the right direction. “I think that they suffered for a year and a half not being to be in school, and whatever we can do to get them back and keep them safe is really important to me,” said mother...
Posted by
CBS New York

Murphy: New Jersey School Staff And All State Workers Must Be Vaccinated Or Face Weekly Testing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday requiring all school staff to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The order also applies to state workers. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, Murphy says he is taking these steps to keep students, teachers and staff healthy, and school in session full time after more than a year of interruptions caused by the pandemic. “All preschool through grade 12 school personnel to be fully vaccinated by October 18th and if they’re not, to submit to, at a minimum, one to two tests per week,” Murphy said. The message from Murphy –...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Woman, Teen Shot Inside Staten Island Hair Salon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two suspects after two women were shot Wednesday afternoon inside a Staten Island hair salon. Thankfully, the two victims are expected to survive. Police say the women were innocent bystanders. Surveillance video shows two men dressed in black walk up to a hair salon on Victory Boulevard just off Montgomery Avenue in the St. George section around 4 p.m. From the sidewalk, they look through the front window, then one pulls out a gun and starts shooting inside before they take off running. Two women shot inside a Staten Island hair salon this afternoon. Both victims expected...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Family Of Little Girl Shoved To Ground In Random Attack In The Bronx Speaks Out As Police Search For Suspect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shocking video shows a woman push a toddler to the ground in the Bronx. The little girl’s mom says it happened out of nowhere Tuesday morning. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner caught up with the family as the pressure is on for police to find the suspect. Weeks away from turning 2 years old, Scarlett Garcia is a ray of sunshine. It’s hard to believe Tuesday morning, just before 9 o’clock, she was the victim of an assault. Video shows her mom hold the door for her as they leave a deli on Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street in the Bronx. All...
Bronx, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Bronx Man Reunited With Dog That Was Stolen From Hotel Room

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has been told a man who said his dog was stolen from a Bronx hotel has been reunited with his pet. Video showed two men taking Cedric Gibson’s dog, Zink, from a hotel room near Yankee Stadium last week. Gibson says a hotel registration mix-up led to his room being rented while he was at work. There’s no word on what led to the dog being returned to its owner.

Comments / 6

Community Policy