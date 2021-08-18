Cancel
Beckley, WV

Enjoy Lunch On The Lake At The Little Beaver State Park Picnic Area Near Beckley, West Virginia

By Cristy
 8 days ago

The town of Beckley is the gateway to a host of West Virginia’s historical, recreational, and natural treasures. One beautiful spot near Beckley is the Little Beaver State Park, just east of town and conveniently located just off I-64.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173th9_0bUoIAHy00
Little Beaver State Park is a great place for family fun and recreation, centered around the 18-acre Little Beaver Lake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xeIS_0bUoIAHy00
The lake is well-known for its fishing and boating opportunities, as well as for its scenic views of water and woodland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMAQD_0bUoIAHy00
At the end of the lake nearest the park entrance, the water pours over a weir in the historic Little Beaver Dam, an 80-plus year old sandstone dam of CCC construction which is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOKBp_0bUoIAHy00
The park is a perfect place to spend a day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCvMU_0bUoIAHy00
There is a playground, numerous picnic tables, and several picnic shelters, including two overlooking the lake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10S3rj_0bUoIAHy00
Besides its many day uses, Little Beaver State Park includes a 46-site campground that is open during the summer months. The campground offers a range of tent and trailer options, a camp store, and a central bathhouse with laundry facilities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNdyc_0bUoIAHy00
Little Beaver State Park also makes a great picnic lunch stop on a longer adventure through the New River Valley.

Have fun and relax on the lake at Little Beaver State Park, a hidden gem just outside Beckley, West Virginia! To learn more about how to find it, visit the West Virginia State Parks website. Don’t feel like packing a lunch? Try some takeout from The Dish Cafe.

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In West Virginia is for people who LOVE the Mountain State. We publish one West Virginia article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Beckley, WV
Lifestyle
