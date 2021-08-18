Enjoy Lunch On The Lake At The Little Beaver State Park Picnic Area Near Beckley, West Virginia

The town of Beckley is the gateway to a host of West Virginia’s historical, recreational, and natural treasures. One beautiful spot near Beckley is the Little Beaver State Park, just east of town and conveniently located just off I-64.

Little Beaver State Park is a great place for family fun and recreation, centered around the 18-acre Little Beaver Lake.

The lake is well-known for its fishing and boating opportunities, as well as for its scenic views of water and woodland.

At the end of the lake nearest the park entrance, the water pours over a weir in the historic Little Beaver Dam, an 80-plus year old sandstone dam of CCC construction which is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The park is a perfect place to spend a day.

There is a playground, numerous picnic tables, and several picnic shelters, including two overlooking the lake.

Besides its many day uses, Little Beaver State Park includes a 46-site campground that is open during the summer months. The campground offers a range of tent and trailer options, a camp store, and a central bathhouse with laundry facilities.

Little Beaver State Park also makes a great picnic lunch stop on a longer adventure through the New River Valley.

Have fun and relax on the lake at Little Beaver State Park, a hidden gem just outside Beckley, West Virginia! To learn more about how to find it, visit the West Virginia State Parks website. Don’t feel like packing a lunch? Try some takeout from The Dish Cafe.