Idaho is Home to One of The Most Expensive Small Towns in America

By Mallory
 8 days ago
Idaho is actually home to not one but three of America's most expensive small towns. Hailey, Idaho cracks the top 5 based on data provided by Lending Tree with a median home value of $413,700. Meanwhile, the median household income is only $54,987. Lendingtree attributes this to the fact that Hailey is a very popular vacation spot for affluent individuals who often don’t make their money locally and who can afford to spend significant sums of money on homes. Lending Tree says, "These types of buyers drive up home prices and make housing difficult to afford for locals who are not high-income earners."

