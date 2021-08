DETROIT -- As Jo Adell finished taking some batting practice in the cage before Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Mike Trout took him aside and gave him some advice. Adell had been scuffling recently, going 1-for-13 over his past four games, and Trout told him to try to be a bit more aggressive on fastballs. Adell took it to heart, and it immediately paid dividends, as he crushed a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning on a 97.1 mph fastball from All-Star reliever Gregory Soto to send the Angels to an 8-2 win over the Tigers in the series opener on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.