Saweetie Addresses Homophobia In Hip Hop: "We All Bleed The Same"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been several discussions about homophobia in Hip Hop for decades, but in recent years, the conversations have increased. We're seeing more artists come forward as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, but the revelations are often met with levels of resistance. DaBaby's recent Rolling Loud Miami scandal divided fans as people have debated being "canceled" for homophobic remarks, and Saweetie chatted with PEOPLE about her stance on the controversial topic.

