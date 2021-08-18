Saweetie Addresses Homophobia In Hip Hop: "We All Bleed The Same"

Lil Durk has had some trouble with the law in recent years, and as The Voice of the trenches, he's offering advice on how to not end up in a rough spot with the police. The Chicago rapper has been active on social media as of late, sharing his thoughts on a myriad of different topics, as well as just spreading his general wisdom with the world. Before rap, Durkio was active in the streets, and he still is to an extent, but he knows how to keep his hands clean. The entertainer told his Twitter followers about what he thinks the police are doing to lock people up, possibly sharing a conspiracy theory.