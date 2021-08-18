Cancel
De Soto Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for De Soto by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 22:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: De Soto A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central De Soto Parish through 1115 PM CDT At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mansfield, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mansfield, South Mansfield, Grand Cane, Carmel, Frierson and Kingston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

