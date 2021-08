The Kansas City Royals mounted a rally that included a seventh-inning grand slam on the road, but they couldn’t hold onto the lead. The Royals bullpen gave up three runs in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon in front of an announced 21,052 at Minute Maid Park. The Royals lost the final two games of the three-game series but finished 4-3 in the season series between the clubs.