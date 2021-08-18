COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - After just one week of being in school, one Rankin County mother said all three of her kids are out sick with COVID-19. The Rankin County School District welcomed kids back into the classroom on Friday, August 6, and by Monday, August 9, the district sent out a letter to parents, saying: “The number of positive cases and quarantines of students and employees has become a concern after just two days of school opening.”