Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rankin County, MS

COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school

By Brendan Hall
WLBT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - After just one week of being in school, one Rankin County mother said all three of her kids are out sick with COVID-19. The Rankin County School District welcomed kids back into the classroom on Friday, August 6, and by Monday, August 9, the district sent out a letter to parents, saying: “The number of positive cases and quarantines of students and employees has become a concern after just two days of school opening.”

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Rankin County, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
Rankin County, MS
Health
County
Rankin County, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Elementary Schools#Back To School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 5

Community Policy