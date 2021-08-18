New York Jets down to 85 players after roster moves
The New York Jets made the mandated cutdown to 85 players on Tuesday through three waivings and an IR placement. The New York Jets announced the waivings of defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, safety Bennett Jackson, and running back Austin Walter on Tuesday. With offensive lineman Cameron Clark also placed on injured reserve, the Jets made the NFL’s mandated cutdown to 85 players on training camp rosters by 4 p.m. ET.empiresportsmedia.com
Comments / 0