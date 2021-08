The Milwaukee Brewers had a day to rejuvenate after getting ready to face another division rival with the series starting on Tuesday, when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals on the road. The series is for three games, and they all start at 6:45 PM. The Milwaukee Brewers went 2-1 in their most recent series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Milwaukee’s record coming into the series is 72-47 and they are ten games ahead of the Cardinals who have a 61-56 record.