West Springfield School Committee finalizing back-to-school plans
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield School Committee is working to finalize a plan for the upcoming school year. Tuesday night, they held a meeting where the West Springfield Health Department presented current COVID-19 data as well as vaccination data. No plan was voted on at the meeting. However, it did allow the school committee to hear from parents and learn what they want to see happen in schools.www.wwlp.com
Comments / 1