Narragansett, RI

Jokes, memories exchanged at memorial for motorcycle crash victim

By Nicole Poitras
ABC6.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Dozens of friends and family members of Paul Courtemanche remembered him Tuesday as a crass character with a big heart. Courtemanche was killed riding his beloved motorcycle in Narragansett on Sunday. When loved ones got together for a memorial at his house, it was hard to tell that it was a somber occasion. Friends paid their respects by laughing, joking, and telling funny stories about him.

