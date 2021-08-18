Jokes, memories exchanged at memorial for motorcycle crash victim
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Dozens of friends and family members of Paul Courtemanche remembered him Tuesday as a crass character with a big heart. Courtemanche was killed riding his beloved motorcycle in Narragansett on Sunday. When loved ones got together for a memorial at his house, it was hard to tell that it was a somber occasion. Friends paid their respects by laughing, joking, and telling funny stories about him.www.abc6.com
