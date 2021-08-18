Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Anti-Vaxxers Go Off the Rails at San Diego County Meeting: ‘Heil Fauci’

By Blake Montgomery
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting descended into chaos Tuesday as anti-vaccine activists gathered to make their opinions on vaccine mandates known. According to local conservative outlet KUSI, several groups—ReOpen San Diego, Let Them Breathe, and San Diego Rise Up—gathered outside to protest and inside to give speeches demanding that the board bar employers and businesses from requiring proof of vaccination for employment or services. A man who identified himself as Matt Baker invoked both “the wind of time”—he was whistling into the microphone—and the Nuremberg Codes in angry arguments that left him red-faced. Baker said to the board of supervisors, “You are about to open a pit of hell. You do not get a vaccine passport put on us. You know as the population who’s in control, you know as politicians—once you get a power, you never relinquish it. Do you think that the four feet of marble that holds you above in this chamber will help you from the fate of humanity which you are unleashing? No! It won’t! Your children and your children’s children will be subjugated! They will be asked, ‘How many vaccines have you had? Have you been a good little Nazi? Heil Fauci! Heil Fauci! Heil Fauci!’” He then held up a copy of the Nuremberg Codes, accusing the supervisors of being in violation of international human rights law.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 17

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Kusi#The Nuremberg Codes#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places to Live in San Diego

San Diego city is in California state. It is covering the pacific coast of the state. The climate of San Diego city is warm, but the parks and the beaches here will greatly amaze you. Arts galleries, gardens, and museums in San Diego are worth visiting places.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: San Diego County needs more safe biking infrastructure

Creating public spaces that are vibrant is key to our prosperity. Blakespear is chair of the SANDAG Board of Directors and the mayor of Encinitas. Having multiple options to get from one place to another is key to a vibrant San Diego region. Region faces some unexpected consequences of pushing...
San Diego County, CAfox5sandiego.com

Masks recommended for all indoors in San Diego County as virus spreads

SAN DIEGO – Hold onto those masks, San Diego. County public health officials Wednesday said they’re now recommending everyone wear facial coverings in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status. It appears to be roughly the same policy officials have had for about a month, coming after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending mask-wearing indoors for all in areas experiencing “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego mother calls on Nathan Fletcher and Dr. Wilma Wooten to resign for ignoring the people

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, nearly two hundred San Diegans waited hours to give a two-minute speech in front of the Board of Supervisor and Dr. Wilma Wooten. The main theme among the 4.5 hours of speeches was opposition to medical mandates of any kind, with many calling out Supervisor Nathan Fletcher as he has been in charge of the county’s COVID-19 response. Throughout the meeting, people specifically called him out for not even paying attention to what they were saying.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers bring chaos to vaccine meeting as they chant ‘Heil Fauci’ and threaten ‘Gates of Hell’ opening

Anti-vaccine campaigners caused chaotic scenes at a local government meeting in California. They came together to vocalise their opposition to the measures being discussed by San Diego officials to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, such as vaccine mandates. At a San Diego County of Board of Supervisor meeting, representatives from numerous...
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

Facial coverings again required at all San Diego County courthouses

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Facial coverings will be required again at county courthouses regardless of vaccination status due to a reported county-wide increase in COVID-19 transmission, San Diego Superior Court officials announced Wednesday. Reports of five positive test results at the South County courthouse in Chula Vista means the face...

Comments / 17

Community Policy