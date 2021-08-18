Cancel
Planning and Zoning Board

 8 days ago

Politicstheashlandchronicle.com

APRC – City Council Study Session Fact Check: Truth or Consequences

APRC just doesn’t get it– the budget is deep in crisis. Plenty of revealing, sometimes melodramatic, sometimes inaccurate testimony from the Commissioners and Director of the APRC. The joint meeting of the City Council and the Parks & Recreation Commission was fascinating and enlightening. I learned more about the commissioners,...
North Adams, MAwamc.org

North Adams To Adopt Smart Growth Zoning Plan

The North Adams, Massachusetts city council has approved a new Smart Growth zoning ordinance. The new zoning strategy would allow for high-density residential and mixed use development in North Adams’ downtown district and Mill District, putting the city in line for a $600,000 incentive from Massachusetts if adopted. Mayor Tom...
Crystal, MNhometownsource.com

Zoning board for Crystal Airport being established

Board will oversee new ordinance to regulate areas around the airport. The Metropolitan Airports Commission on Aug. 16 approved the creation of a Joint Airport Zoning Board that will provide oversight and approval of new zoning ordinances around the Crystal Airport, including any changes that would affect all cities that fall within the airport zone.
Politicsmyboca.us

City Approves New Building Recertification Program

The City Council recently passed Ordinance 5589 Building Recertification Program (watch the discussion below) at the August 24, 2021 meeting. The Ordinance increases building safety and revises current recertification policies and procedures. Buildings that are subject to recertification include:. Buildings 30 years and older. Buildings greater than 3 stories or...
Reading, PAbctv.org

Notice of September Zoning Hearing Board Public Hearings

Notice is hereby given that the City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board will conduct public hearings on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the following matters. The proceedings will be broadcast from City Hall, located at 815 Washington Street, Reading, PA, and members of the public may participate via Zoom or in person, as circumstances allow.
Politicscedarfalls.com

Planning and Zoning Meeting Information for August 25

The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for August 25, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. will take place at City Hall. Agendas and materials for the upcoming and previous Planning and Zoning Commission meetings are available at www.cedarfalls.com/pzcommission. The public may attend at City Hall. There will be COVID-19...
East Greenwich, RIeastgreenwichnews.com

EG Calendar: Zoning Board, Main Street Stroll Redux

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Back 2 School Town Hall – Governor McKee, Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will host a Back 2 School Town Hall on Facebook live HERE. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Norwalk, CTmilfordmirror.com

Opinion: It's time to combine Norwalk's planning and zoning commissions

Following the recommendation of Norwalk’s new Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), the Ordinance Committee of the Common Council has begun to examine the merits of combining the city’s Planning and Zoning commissions. I support this effort and hope the two commissions are combined. The new POCD also calls for...
Seekonk, MAreportertoday.com

Seekonk Zoning Board Member Requests Apology from Selectmen

Gary Sagar, who was recently reappointed to the Seekonk Zoning Board of Appeals, demanded an apology from Selectmen Chairman Justin Sullivan at Wednesday’s meeting. Sagar vented his frustrations over the delay in his reappointment, noting Sullivan had deliberated the subject with other selectmen privately, in violation of the Open Meeting Law.
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Planning Board recommends zoning change for redevelopment of Southbridge Street factory

WORCESTER — The Planning Board Wednesday recommended a zoning change that paves the way for the redevelopment of a former factory on Southbridge Street. The board voted 2-1 to recommend that the adaptive reuse overlay district be extended to include the former Sargent Card Clothing Co. building at 300 Southbridge St. The building, which was built in the 1860s, had most recently housed several grassroots youth-focused community groups under The Bridge banner.
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Mixed-use development gets a 'no' from Planning and Zoning

The Planning and Zoning Commission seemed intrigued by the mixed-use development concept presented by Dan Kauffman of Kauffman Homes at the Aug. 9 P&Z meeting, but they had concerns about the plan being used on the property at Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards. The commission voted 4-3 to deny a recommendation on the proposal.
Lyndon, VTCaledonian Record-News

Select Board Hears Zoning Penalty, Enforcement Concerns

LYNDON — Town zoning enforcement came under fire at the board of selectmen meeting on Monday. Travis Glodgett, a co-founder of the Vail Action Alliance, called for stricter oversight of development and harsher penalties for permitting infractions. He called the town’s current $15 late permit fee “a joke.”. Glodgett’s frustration...
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Zoning Board paves way for new housing in Logansport

It’s always good to have a backup plan. Just ask Joe DiCosola, whose idea for the building at 408 North St. was approved by the Logansport Board of Zoning Appeals on Monday. The members granted the owner permission to develop the structure into an apartment complex if DiCosola believes it would be necessary. Currently, he intends to offer the offices for business purposes.

