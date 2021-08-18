Planning and Zoning Board

WORCESTER — The Planning Board Wednesday recommended a zoning change that paves the way for the redevelopment of a former factory on Southbridge Street. The board voted 2-1 to recommend that the adaptive reuse overlay district be extended to include the former Sargent Card Clothing Co. building at 300 Southbridge St. The building, which was built in the 1860s, had most recently housed several grassroots youth-focused community groups under The Bridge banner.