Planning and Zoning Board

APRC – City Council Study Session Fact Check: Truth or Consequences
APRC just doesn’t get it– the budget is deep in crisis. Plenty of revealing, sometimes melodramatic, sometimes inaccurate testimony from the Commissioners and Director of the APRC. The joint meeting of the City Council and the Parks & Recreation Commission was fascinating and enlightening. I learned more about the commissioners,...
Westport, MA|South Coast Today
Westport zoning board votes down plans for cell phone monopole at Westport Point
WESTPORT — On a 4-1 vote and after eight months of hearings, the Zoning Board of Appeals last week turned down the proposed 150-foot AT&T cell monopole near the historic Westport Point. ZBA chairman Roger Menard read the ruling and said that the applicant, Municipal Communications, denied other feasible locations,...
North Adams, MA|wamc.org
North Adams To Adopt Smart Growth Zoning Plan
The North Adams, Massachusetts city council has approved a new Smart Growth zoning ordinance. The new zoning strategy would allow for high-density residential and mixed use development in North Adams’ downtown district and Mill District, putting the city in line for a $600,000 incentive from Massachusetts if adopted. Mayor Tom...
Crystal, MN|hometownsource.com
Zoning board for Crystal Airport being established
Board will oversee new ordinance to regulate areas around the airport. The Metropolitan Airports Commission on Aug. 16 approved the creation of a Joint Airport Zoning Board that will provide oversight and approval of new zoning ordinances around the Crystal Airport, including any changes that would affect all cities that fall within the airport zone.
Cottonwood, AZ|journalaz.com
Cottonwood Planning and Zoning OKs RV park design on Happy Jack Road
The developer, Mike Mongini, owner of Happy Jack Lodge LLC, is excited about building an RV park in Cottonwood. “We think Cottonwood’s entertainment district has a lot to offer to these RVers in the close proximity,” he said. Mongini has plans to lease the property from the city of Cottonwood,...
Politics|myboca.us
City Approves New Building Recertification Program
The City Council recently passed Ordinance 5589 Building Recertification Program (watch the discussion below) at the August 24, 2021 meeting. The Ordinance increases building safety and revises current recertification policies and procedures. Buildings that are subject to recertification include:. Buildings 30 years and older. Buildings greater than 3 stories or...
Reading, PA|bctv.org
Notice of September Zoning Hearing Board Public Hearings
Notice is hereby given that the City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board will conduct public hearings on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the following matters. The proceedings will be broadcast from City Hall, located at 815 Washington Street, Reading, PA, and members of the public may participate via Zoom or in person, as circumstances allow.
Mattapoisett, MA|theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett Select Board enacts no-parking zone on Ned’s Point Road
MATTAPOISETT — At an Aug. 3 meeting, the Mattapoisett Select Board voted to enact a no-parking zone along the western side of Ned’s Point Road from its intersection with Marion Road all the way to Ned’s Point. “I like the idea of no parking on that right hand side,” said...
Politics|cedarfalls.com
Planning and Zoning Meeting Information for August 25
The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for August 25, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. will take place at City Hall. Agendas and materials for the upcoming and previous Planning and Zoning Commission meetings are available at www.cedarfalls.com/pzcommission. The public may attend at City Hall. There will be COVID-19...
Riverhead, NY|Posted byriverheadlocal
Appointment to fill vacancy on town zoning board draws criticism and dissent
The appointment of a Jamesport man to fill a vacancy on the Riverhead Zoning Board of Appeals was criticized by residents at last Tuesday night’s town board meeting and drew opposition from Councilwoman Catherine Kent. Kent cast the lone vote in opposition to the appointment of Daniel Zaweski to fill...
East Greenwich, RI|eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Calendar: Zoning Board, Main Street Stroll Redux
If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Back 2 School Town Hall – Governor McKee, Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will host a Back 2 School Town Hall on Facebook live HERE. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Norwalk, CT|milfordmirror.com
Opinion: It's time to combine Norwalk's planning and zoning commissions
Following the recommendation of Norwalk’s new Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), the Ordinance Committee of the Common Council has begun to examine the merits of combining the city’s Planning and Zoning commissions. I support this effort and hope the two commissions are combined. The new POCD also calls for...
Seekonk, MA|reportertoday.com
Seekonk Zoning Board Member Requests Apology from Selectmen
Gary Sagar, who was recently reappointed to the Seekonk Zoning Board of Appeals, demanded an apology from Selectmen Chairman Justin Sullivan at Wednesday’s meeting. Sagar vented his frustrations over the delay in his reappointment, noting Sullivan had deliberated the subject with other selectmen privately, in violation of the Open Meeting Law.
Worcester, MA|telegram.com
Planning Board recommends zoning change for redevelopment of Southbridge Street factory
WORCESTER — The Planning Board Wednesday recommended a zoning change that paves the way for the redevelopment of a former factory on Southbridge Street. The board voted 2-1 to recommend that the adaptive reuse overlay district be extended to include the former Sargent Card Clothing Co. building at 300 Southbridge St. The building, which was built in the 1860s, had most recently housed several grassroots youth-focused community groups under The Bridge banner.
Farmington, CT|nerej.com
Farmington Plan & Zoning approves conversion of Marriott to apartment community
Farmington, CT The town plan & zoning commission approved CLP Farmington LLC’s application for a zone change and site plan approval to redevelop the existing former Marriott Hotel at 15 Farm Springs Rd. as a mixed use, multifamily/commercial development. The former 381-room Marriott Hotel, which was built in 1981, will...
Fountain Hills, AZ|Fountain Hills Times
Mixed-use development gets a 'no' from Planning and Zoning
The Planning and Zoning Commission seemed intrigued by the mixed-use development concept presented by Dan Kauffman of Kauffman Homes at the Aug. 9 P&Z meeting, but they had concerns about the plan being used on the property at Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards. The commission voted 4-3 to deny a recommendation on the proposal.
Gassville, AR|KTLO
Gassville Council tackles golf carts, planning and zoning posting changes
The Gassville City Council tackled three major items of business Tuesday night at its August meeting. Gassville Mayor Jeff Braim talks about what actions the council took under “old business” on the meeting’s agenda. Listen:. Both of those measures will go into effect in 30 days. Braim says the council...
Lyndon, VT|Caledonian Record-News
Select Board Hears Zoning Penalty, Enforcement Concerns
LYNDON — Town zoning enforcement came under fire at the board of selectmen meeting on Monday. Travis Glodgett, a co-founder of the Vail Action Alliance, called for stricter oversight of development and harsher penalties for permitting infractions. He called the town’s current $15 late permit fee “a joke.”. Glodgett’s frustration...
Logansport, IN|Posted byPharos-Tribune
Zoning Board paves way for new housing in Logansport
It’s always good to have a backup plan. Just ask Joe DiCosola, whose idea for the building at 408 North St. was approved by the Logansport Board of Zoning Appeals on Monday. The members granted the owner permission to develop the structure into an apartment complex if DiCosola believes it would be necessary. Currently, he intends to offer the offices for business purposes.
