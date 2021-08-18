Cancel
Maki Kaji, Godfather Of Sudoku, Dies At 69

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaki Kaji, known as the "Godfather of Sudoku," has died at the age of 69 from bile duct cancer. Kaji did not invent Sudoku; variations of the game appeared in French newspapers in the 19th century, and modern Sudoku was created as "Number Place" by Howard Garns in 1979. However, Kaji is credited as the man that popularized the game in Japan, also contributing its name. Sudoku is short for "Suji wa Dokushin ni Kagiru," or "Numbers should be single, a bachelor." Maki started Nikoli, Japan's first puzzle magazine, and in 1983, he founded the puzzle company Nikoli Co.

