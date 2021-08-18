Maki Kaji, Godfather Of Sudoku, Dies At 69

Amazon Game Studios' New World has gotten a lot of attention during its closed beta, and those that want to try the game for themselves won't have to wait too much longer: the open beta will take place September 9th at 7:00 a.m. PT through the 12th at 11:59 p.m. PT. To try the open beta during this short period, players in qualifying regions can check out the game's Steam page right here, where they can request access through the Playtest feature starting on September 8th. The beta will be available to anyone in North America, South America, Europe, and Australia.