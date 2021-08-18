Game of Thrones Stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke Share Adorable Reunion Pics
Game of Thrones may have debuted it's first season a decade ago, but the HBO series is proving to still be a topic of conversation. Whether fans loved or hated the series' overall run, many have fond feelings about the members of its ensemble cast — and a new mini reunion between two of its former stars is sure to kick that up. Over the weekend, Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa took to Instagram to share photos of them reuniting, which appears to have occurred at a birthday party for Thrones co-showrunner David Benioff. You can check out their posts below.comicbook.com
Comments / 0