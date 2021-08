Pop Smoke’s Faith may have been the very last project from the late rapper. In a new interview with radio personality and Rap TV host Kalisha Perera, Pop Smoke’s best friend Mike Dee says he believes there isn’t much music left from the Brooklyn rapper. “I feel like, instead of dropping all thirty songs, I would have waited until now till next year. That way his name will stay alive instead of just dropping it all at one time,” he said.