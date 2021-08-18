Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

Jonelle Prince Passed Away

wgnsradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MURFREESBORO) Our community lost an involved and caring leader with the passing of Jonelle Prince on Tuesday (8/17/2021), just 3 days after her birthday. Visitation will be 10:00 o'clock this coming Friday morning at Jennings & Ayers (820 S. Church St.) until 1:00PM in the afternoon. The funeral service is at 1:00PM Friday afternoon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murfreesboro Lions Club, First Baptist Church, MTSU Foundation, or a charity of your choice. CLICK HERE to read the entire obituary.

www.wgnsradio.com

