Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenosha County, WI

Kenosha law enforcement enabled armed civilians to "wreak havoc and inflict injury" against protesters last summer, lawsuit claims

By Victoria Albert
Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father of a man killed last summer during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against members of the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, alleging that officers enabled armed civilians to "wreak havoc and inflict injury" on protestors. His son, Anthony Huber, was killed while trying to pull an assault rifle from the hands of Kyle Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old who killed two people during the protest, prosecutors say.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 281

CBS News

CBS News

271K+
Followers
35K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Illinois State
County
Kenosha County, WI
Kenosha County, WI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Protest Riot#The Kenosha Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS News

Ty Garbin gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others. Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged...

Comments / 281

Community Policy