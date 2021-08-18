Kenosha law enforcement enabled armed civilians to "wreak havoc and inflict injury" against protesters last summer, lawsuit claims

The father of a man killed last summer during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against members of the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, alleging that officers enabled armed civilians to "wreak havoc and inflict injury" on protestors. His son, Anthony Huber, was killed while trying to pull an assault rifle from the hands of Kyle Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old who killed two people during the protest, prosecutors say.