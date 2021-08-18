Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Galaxy S22+ battery might take a step back in size

By Ewdison Then
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUcw3_0bUo8sMR00

It is almost expected that every new smartphone generation improves on the previous one, usually with upgraded specs. Unless there was a big problem in an older model, that usually means bigger, better, or more hardware. There are times, however, when companies inexplicably backtrack on something and use a less impressive component for a next-gen phone. That might be the case with the Galaxy S22+ and its battery, which, when taken together with other rumors, paints a rather disappointing picture.

The Galaxy S21+ this year came with a large 4,800 mAh battery. Although not the biggest for its generation, it was only 200 mAh shy of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s generous 5,000 mAh pack. One would expect that the next Galaxy S series would have a bigger or at least similar battery capacity, but that might not be the case.

According to GalaxyClub, a certain Samsung EB-BS906ABY battery is heading to the SM-S906, believed to be the model number for the Galaxy S22. The battery’s capacity is rated at 4,370 mAh, which means it could get an advertised typical capacity of 4,500 mAh. Either way, it’s a huge step down from the Galaxy S21+ and actually puts it on the same spot as the Galaxy S20+ from last year.

Of course, Samsung could squeeze out more life from a smaller battery through software optimizations and more power-efficient processors. It still doesn’t look good on paper, though, especially with Samsung also downgrading the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s battery. Hopefully, this Galaxy S22+ battery downgrade is offset by some other new feature or perhaps a slimmer and lighter design.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to ditch the under-panel camera, for better or worse. There might also be more models using the Snapdragon 898 than the highly anticipated AMD-powered Exynos 2200. The Galaxy S22 seems to be off to a rough start as far as expectations go, but it’s honestly too early to judge it at this point.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#Design#Backtrack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Technologypocketnow.com

Moto Razr 5G, Sony WF-XB700 and more devices are on sale

We keep getting great deals from Amazon and eBay. If you’re interested in a new foldable smartphone, you can get an unlocked Moto Razr 5G for just $1,000 after receiving a $400 discount. This device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space inside. You also get a 48MP camera, a 6.2-inch OLED display, and more.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Leak dishes out key specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra

Several specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have leaked. The information highlights battery, camera, and SoC changes on the new phones. Samsung is many months away from the launch of its next Galaxy S flagships, but that hasn’t stopped leakers from suggesting what we can expect from the phones. Twitter tipster FrontTron has dished out several key specs of the rumored Galaxy S22 series, combining what we’ve already heard with some fresh details.
TechnologyPosted by
InsideHook

The 5 Best Things Samsung Showed Off at Galaxy Unpacked

Openness, transparency, customization, inclusiveness, security, control and privacy were endlessly-repeated buzzwords during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday morning, where the brand seemed to be throwing shade at Apple. But at the end of the day, the brand was simply offering modest updates to their line of foldable phones, earbuds...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Specs leak: Don’t count on buying the AMD-powered Galaxy S22

Excited for the AMD-powered editions of the Galaxy S22 series? So are we, but getting your hands on one of these won’t be easy in the slightest. That’s according to the latest industry rumor concerning Samsung’s next flagship series, which also happens to disclose some other technical details about the upcoming devices.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Galaxy S22 Model Numbers Have Been Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S22 model numbers have been revealed. This information comes from SamMobile, as the site claims its sources shared the Galaxy S22 model numbers. The Galaxy S22 model numbers have seemingly been revealed. The Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra (names have not been confirmed) will carry the...
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21: The biggest rumored differences between Samsung's phones

Samsung could unveil its new flagship, rumored to be the Galaxy S22, next year. But how do the rumors about the upcoming smartphone compare to this year's Galaxy S21? So far, we've heard that the Galaxy S22 could offer a thinner design with upgrades to its camera, processor and battery, all for a similar price as the Galaxy S21. The latest buzz about Samsung's new phone also talks about possible new color options. According to Dutch blog LetsGoDigital, Samsung may have hinted that the Galaxy S22 could come in a light green and pink, called "Pistachio Green" and "Flamingo Pink," during the company's August 2021 Unpacked event, where the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were launched.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Most of Samsung Galaxy S22 will come in Qualcomm SD 898 instead of Exynos 2200

Some of you might be pretty excited about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series (we too!), as it will have the Exynos 2200 processor that brings AMD's graphics. Before release, reports also suggest that the Exynos 2200's graphics performance will surpass Apple's A14 Bionic. However, the latest report is here to disappoint by saying most of the Galaxy S22 will come with Snapdragon 898 instead.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G might be coming in the next couple of months

Samsung’s supposed most affordable device from the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, might finally be announced in the next couple of months. Its predecessor, the S20 FE, enjoyed a lot of popularity and positive reviews last year, so it’s no surprise that the next in line is highly anticipated.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Check Out This Mouth-Watering Galaxy S22 Concept Design

A new Samsung Galaxy S22 concept design has surfaced, courtesy of the Concept Creator. That YouTube channel has shared a video of its newest creation, that is not exactly inspired by leaks. It’s too early for the Galaxy S22 design leaks, so that’s not surprising. This Galaxy S22 looks different...
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Huge leak of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series tech specs appeared online

It wasn't that long ago when Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Now there's a new round of leaks about the next Galaxy S22 series next year thanks to reputable Ice Universe, revealing a bunch of tech spec details. If you somehow can't wait for the next Galaxy phone, here's what we know so far.

Comments / 0

Community Policy